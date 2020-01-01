Pop sensation Conan Gray glad to have pal Billie Eilish in his life

Newcomer Conan Gray has thanked Billie Eilish for helping him navigate early stardom.

The 21-year-old singer and the Bad Guy star have been pals for years and he admits she has been invaluable with advice and career guidance.

"I mean, Billie and I have been friends since, like, literally forever - since she was, like, 15, and I was, like, 17. We were really young," Gray tells Entertainment Tonight. "Watching her have to figure out all these little things along the way has been really helpful for me.

"It's nice to find solace in other people of like... This is a crazy thing that happens. Like, it's a really confusing thing, and it can be really terrifying at times. Watching her work so hard, and also all the things that have happened along the way, it has been really eye opening.

"I think we both just kind of joke about how crazy it is. Like, it's just ridiculous - all of this is just ridiculous. It's mostly just trying to find a little bit of normalness in all this crazy stuff. Like, me and all of my artist friends, it's like, you're trying to figure out what's going on, and sending each other memes along the way."

Gray is also thrilled he's found a fan in Taylor Swift, who raved about him while playing his music on her SiriusXM radio special earlier this month (Apr20): "I mean, it was so special. I was mind blown," he smiles. "I still haven’t really processed that it actually happened.

"She's one of my favourite songwriters of all time. Literally since I was 9 or 10 years old I have been listening to her songs... Taylor Swift is just so, so talented. She’s just very, very sweet and she said some nice things about the album. I was really nervous about the album and never made an album before... so to have somebody who has made so many groundbreaking incredible albums, that they liked my album is everything I could have ever asked for."