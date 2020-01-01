Cardi B, Ed Sheeran performances showcased in PlayOn Fest

Music fans have been given the opportunity to relive "epic" past performances by the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars as part of the virtual PlayOn Fest.

The digital event, staged by Warner Music Group bosses, will take place over three days from 12pm EDT on Friday and will revisit Cardi's 2018 Global Citizen show in her native New York, Sheeran's intimate Austin City Limits TV gig from 2017, and Mars' 24K Magic Live at the Apollo primetime special, recorded at the legendary Harlem venue three years ago.

There will also be sets from various tours and festivals by the likes of Coldplay, Green Day, Paramore, Twenty One Pilots, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Death Cab for Cutie, among many others.

Also featured will be "a look back at Nipsey Hussle's incredible Victory Lap album release show", which took place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium in 2018, according to a press release.

The PlayOn Fest is designed to entertain "music fans hungry for communal live experiences" while stuck in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, with the archived "epic" footage being made available for this "one-time-only live viewing event".

It will also serve as an online fundraiser for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by encouraging viewers to donate during the livestream and through the purchase of special PlayOn Fest merchandise.

Calling on fans to tune in, rap superstar Cardi says, "Don't play yourself! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organization to boost COVID-19 relief funds.

"Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives! Since I can't get on stage right now... I'm throwing it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to hopefully send some love and light to y'all (sic). Stay safe everyone!"

LL Cool J kicks off the 72-hour event on Friday.