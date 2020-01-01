Maluma: 'I don't want a relationship right now'

Maluma is more than happy to be single right now so he put all his energy into his career.

The 26-year-old singer has no shortage of female admirers around the world, and has previously been romantically linked to stars including models Winnie Harlow and Vivien Rubin. But in a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Corazon star said he's happy with his relationship status, or lack thereof, at the moment.

"Right now, I'm single, and I don't feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life," he told the outlet. "I'm too focused in what's happening right now. I'm giving my energy to this song. I'm giving my energy to my career right now. I don't feel like I want to have a relationship right now, you know?"

That doesn't mean the Colombian heartthrob has ruled out ever settling down - he's happy to wait to find the perfect woman to sing his romantic new song Amor De Mi Vida (Love of My Life) to.

"Of course, I dream about it," he smiled. "I mean, I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family - that's one of my biggest dreams in my life - but I think I'm too young for that. I just turned 26 years old, and I don't feel like that's what I want right now, and my career is just starting.

"So of course, one day I'm going to find the love of my life, I'm going to sing this song for her, whatever it is, on the guitar, and get old with that person, but right now, that's not what I want."