NEWS Fountains of Wayne to reunite this month just weeks after the death of Adam Schlesinger Newsdesk







The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers - whose co-founder, songwriter and bassist tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month - will perform together for the first time since 2013 at a benefit concert.



Sharon Van Etten will step on bass and backing vocals for the Jersey 4 Jersey show, which will be live streamed on April 23 to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.



In a statement, Chris Collingwood said: "Brian [Young], Jody [Porter] and I are honoured to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us.



"Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans."



Sharon added: "As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community...



"Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honour."



Others artists on the bill include Bon Jovi, Bruce Springteen and Halsey.



Schlesinger - who earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for his work on the 'That Thing You Do!' soundtrack - passed away on April 1 at the age of 52 following a short battle with the respiratory illness.



There was an outpouring of love for the songwriter following his death, and on Monday (20.04.20) Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong covered the title track from the 1996 Tom Hanks movie.



As part of the rocker's ongoing video series, he wrote on YouTube: "Another week, another No Fun Mondays.



"Today's song is a tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger and the incredible music he wrote including this one, 'That Thing You Do.' "