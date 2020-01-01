Travis Scott to premiere new music with Fortnite shows

Travis Scott is to premiere new music in several "one of a kind" shows in the popular online video game Fortnite.

The Highest in the Room rapper will perform virtual tour dates, which fans can visit in the game between Thursday and Saturday, with each scheduled to suit different time-zones.

A statement announcing Travis's "other-worldly" in-game Astronomical shows, reads: "From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand-new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s (his record label) creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite."

Revealing the timing of the new shows, the announcement on the Fortnite website adds: "To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it."

They will take place at 7 and 10 pm EST on Thursday, midnight on Friday, and 11 am and 6 pm on Saturday.

Gamers who attend the shows will also receive Travis-themed in-game gifts and rewards for attending and completing challenges.