Kanye West teams with fast-food chain to provide 300,000 meals during coronavirus crisis

Kanye West's charitable collaboration with Chick-fil-A has helped provide 300,000 meals to the needy in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop superstar namechecked the fast-food firm in his 2019 track Closed on Sunday, and has partnered with bosses to help Christian non-profit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food and other items to those in need since March.

According to Fox News, Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett thanked Kanye and the company for helping him and his team provide around 11,000 meals a day since first receiving donations - transforming the organisation into a hub for those in financial difficulty due to Covid-19.

"The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials," he told Fox in a statement. "I'm so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we've found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.

"I can't say thank you enough to the various donors who've made this a reality. This is what a neighbourhood, a community, and a church should always look like."

The rapper has also made donations to the We Women Empowered charity in his native Chicago, Illinois.