NEWS Eminem celebrates reaching 12 years of sobriety Newsdesk Share with :







Eminem celebrated reaching 12 years of sobriety on Monday by sharing a snap of his new chip on his Instagram page.



The 47-year-old singer, who has never made a secret of his past drug issues, posted a picture of a black coin which featured the inscription: "One day at a time ... Unity Service Recovery."



Alongside the image, Eminem referenced his song Not Afraid as he wrote: "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."



The Grammy-award winning rapper has been sober since 2008, when he quit taking drugs a year after he overdosed on methadone.



Reflecting on the near-death experience in an interview in 2011, Eminem said: "The doctors told me I'd done the equivalent of four bags of heroin. They said I was about two hours from dying.



"Had I known it was methadone, I probably wouldn't have taken it... But as bad as I was back then, I can't even say 100 per cent for sure... even when they told me I almost died, it didn't click."



Following Eminem's post, he quickly received messages of congratulations from his celebrity friends, including male model Rudy Bundini, who commented: "Superstar."



Kim Kardashian was also among the famous faces to "like" the post.