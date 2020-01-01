FKA Twigs suffering from artistic 'pain' while self-isolating

FKA Twigs is finding lockdown to be a "painful" experience as she is not able to act on her creative and collaborative instincts.

Like all people across the U.K., the singer, dancer, and artist is practicing social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic - but is finding it especially hard as she can't fit into her usual creative routine - even though she has teamed up with artist Lyle XOX on a new art project based on the idea of recycling other stars' junk.

"Being able to collaborate is one of the great joys of being a human," the 32-year-old explained in a press release. "If I didn't think that before all of this, boy do I feel it now, only a month into having ideas and having nowhere to put them that feels concrete is quite painful."

Although she's struggling in lockdown, Twigs has teamed up with Lyle and photographer Nhu Xuan Hua on a new series of portraits for Dazed magazine's beauty section, titled Beauty of the Discarded.

The pictures feature the star, real name Tahliah Barnett, wearing old items discarded by the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Courtney Love, including a discarded bra, an old copy of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, bottle tops left by a drinking game, and an old cassette, as headgear or face coverings.

"This project is about the beauty of the discarded," she added. "It's about how often we as humans get it wrong. We've discarded how we're supposed to live as humans and now we're realising there are more simple ways to exist and that the closer we are to the earth the closer we are to the truth."

Others who donated items include producer Benny Blanco, fashion designer Ed Marler, and environmental activist Daze Aghaji.