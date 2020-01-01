NEWS Cyndi Lauper and Troye Sivan to headline Stonewall Gives Back! livestream Newsdesk Share with :







Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, and Todrick Hall are among the stars set to perform at the Stonewall Gives Back! benefit concert on Thursday.



Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, and Allie X, among others, will perform at the event too, which is being staged by World of Wonder Productions and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative - in association with the Stonewall Inn venue in New York - to raise funds for the LGBTQ+ nightlife community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



Erich Bergen, who has produced events including Rosie O'Donnell's fundraiser and the Saturday Night Seder during the coronavirus crisis, will executive produce the concert.



"I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are," he said. "We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier."



Stonewall Gives Back! will stream on World of Wonder's YouTube channel and proceeds will go towards a fund for industry professionals in need of emergency assistance.



The Stonewall Inn is an LGBTQ+ venue in New York City and the location where the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which served as the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement, began.



The concert comes days after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the cancellation of the NYC Pride 2020 parade due to the ongoing pandemic.