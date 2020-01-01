Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding to record charity track for radio special

Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Ellie Goulding are teaming up to perform a charity cover of the Foo Fighters' Times Like These as part of a BBC radio special on Thursday.

The trio will be joined by Sean Paul, Bastille, Hailee Steinfeld, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Chris Martin, among others, for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge event.

A video accompanying the new track will drop during the BBC's The Big Night In telethon on Thursday night.

Proceeds from the Stay Home Live Lounge recording will benefit the World Health Organization's Covid-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

"I am so proud that we've been able to come together to record this track and I can't wait for everyone to hear it," Lipa said in a statement. "Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all."

"I'm honoured to join such a great line up," Goulding added. "More so than ever it's important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage, and strength to one another. I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time."

The radio special comes hot on the heels of the U.K. edition of the One World: Together At Home TV special on Sunday night, during which stars like Paul McCartney, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Little Mix, and Tim Jones performed from their homes and studios to celebrate healthcare workers and essential staff working amid the Covid-19 pandemic.