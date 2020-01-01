Noel Gallagher fears he is losing his hearing

Noel Gallagher is losing his hearing after years of suffering from tinnitus.

The former Oasis star discovered he had the condition after experiencing buzzing in his ears, and in a new interview with Britain's Daily Star newspaper, claimed years of rocking out in front of packed stadiums is to blame for the deterioration.

"I am going deaf. I do like to have my television loud," the 52-year-old admitted. "Every time my missus (Sara MacDonald) goes out and comes back in and I'm watching television, she's like, 'What the f**k? You can hear it up the street.'"

Noel was diagnosed with tinnitus after he went for a brain scan.

"It's an accumulation of many things but I've had a bloody great time doing it all and if I do eventually die of brain disease it will have been worth it. I think it's just through playing guitar for the last 20 years," the Wonderwall hitmaker stated."The funny thing is they give you these headphones and I chose classical music. I was in there for 25 minutes. It was horrible."