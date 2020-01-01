Ellie Goulding surprises 'hero' nurse with performance during their virtual wedding

Ellie Goulding has surprised a special British couple by performing one of her biggest hits during their virtual wedding ceremony.

The singer stunned engaged couple, National Health Service (NHS) nurse Hayley Pitman and her partner Harvey Skelton, with a rendition of her hit song Love Me like You Do during their recent online wedding celebration.

“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Ellie shared during the video. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”

Hayley and Harvey’s wedding was one of the many cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple decided to have their nuptials via video chat with their family and friends. They are still planning on a wedding celebration, which will now be held in October.

The surprise for the couple was coordinated by non-profit For Better For Worse, which is aiming to raise $2,500 (£2,000) for NHS Charities Together, helping nurses like Hayley working on the front lines.

Ellie, who is currently in self-isolation with husband Caspar Jopling, has been helping out amid the Covid-19 pandemic by teaming up with homeless charity Crisis to supply 400 homeless people with mobile phones to help them stay connected.

"We’re all worried about coronavirus, but people who are homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic," the 33-year-old said. "I have remained very worried about how many people will still need support (and) I’ve been determined to help keep them connected."