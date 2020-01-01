Blue Ivy Carter uses science experiment to encourage people to wash their hands

Beyonce and JAY-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter has used science to spread the word about hand-washing during the coronavirus crisis.

The R&B superstar's mum, Tina Knowles Lawson, captured her granddaughter debuting an experiment to show why it's important to wash your hands regularly, and posted the footage on Instagram on Saturday.

"Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," the eight-year-old says in the clip. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."

Blue Ivy stands in front of a bowl of water mixed with pepper. She then sticks her finger in soap and touches the middle of the water bowl, and watches as the pepper, representing the coronavirus, spreads towards the outside.

"If you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick (sic)," she adds. "So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye."

Her proud grandmother captioned the video: "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus."