Sam Smith owns up to drug-fuelled night out with Nicole Scherzinger

Sam Smith has confirmed reports of a drug-fuelled night out with Nicole Scherzinger in London at Christmas.



The pop pair's drug taking made headlines in December, and now the Stay With Me singer admits they took legal poppers to get a buzz during a wild night out.



Smith, 27, dished about the festive fun while joining Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, on Friday, when the host asked the singer about the gossip.



"In December, it was written everywhere that you and Nicole Scherzinger were doing poppers at a bar in London," Cohen said. "I've talked about poppers. I feel like poppers have their place - they're not illegal - they can be a beautiful thing. Can you confirm or deny that that happened?"



"I feel bad. I can completely confirm I love poppers," Smith responded. "I love poppers. I've been ashamed to say that, but I have so much fun when I do poppers... I guess some people would look at it and think that it's just not good. And I'm not trying to endorse it 'cause I know they're not good for you.



"We were just out that one time. I honestly didn't think anyone could see us. Yeah, we just got a bit rowdy and, yeah, it was fabulous."



Poppers is the common term for inhaled chemicals that aid relaxation.



Sam went on to reveal Nicole has become a good friend: "I think Nicole has definitely gone out to a fair amount of gay bars in her life," the singer laughed. "We've been out a few times in London."