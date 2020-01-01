NEWS Tom Jones and Little Mix headline Britain's Together At Home special Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Jones and Little Mix kicked off Britain's One World: Together At Home concert on Sunday night by paying tribute to the National Health Service heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.



The virtual event debuted as part of a two-hour online and TV special in America on Saturday, but the BBC offered up its own version hours later with extra performances and stories about British healthcare workers risking everything to treat COVID-19 patients.



The British edit, hosted by TV personalities Dermot O'Leary, Clara Amfo and Claudia Winkleman from their homes, included additional performances from Rag 'N' Bone Man and The Kingdom Choir, while Ellie Goulding and Jess Glynne offered different songs for the U.K. and U.S. versions.



Meanwhile, Jones, who self-isolated for two years when he had tuberculosis as a child, performed The Glory of Love.



"I thought that was bad then," the 79-year-old singer said, "but the National Health Service helped me then like they're helping all of us right now.



"So I would like to say thank you so much to the National Health (Service) for doing what they did for me then and what they're doing right now for everybody else and we have to do our best to stay home to help the National Health. We should stay home and follow orders and go along with what we're being told to do. Stick with it, be together and we'll survive."



Meanwhile, Little Mix also performed their hit Touch from their homes, and singer Perrie Edwards offered up her own personal thanks to the NHS staff and others risking their own health to help and serve others.



"I think we can all agree that the love that we feel for the NHS staff at this time and the key workers, doctors, nurses, carers, retail workers, postmen, waste collectors, the list goes on and on. You all deserve such a huge thank you and we appreciate you so, so, so much. Everybody please take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, stay home, save lives, protect the NHS."



The Global Citizen-related concert was curated by Lady Gaga and she appeared alongside Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Elton John in both transatlantic Together At Home specials.