NEWS Ellie Goulding struggles with online performance insecurities Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding has always resisted the idea of posting performances online, because she doesn't think she looks or sounds good.



The 33 year old plucked up the courage to join the British leg of the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home livestream on Saturday night (18Apr20), but she admits she usually turns down the idea of a home performance.



"I have a really unusual voice so you either love it or hate it," she tells The Mirror. "I think I need to get to a point where I'm comfortable posting videos singing - but I overthink it.



"I thought I had a big nose and my hair was really weird or that I didn't have a great figure. That's why talking and being frank and open about it is really important because every single one of us... has our own insecurities."



Goulding joined the likes of Rita Ora and Liam Payne for the One World pre-show online and admits it felt great to be part of a huge movement for good: "It's amazing that we all get to be in something together, terrible as it is."



Ellie performed a rendition of Love Me Like You Do from her home and then re-appeared onscreen later to talk about anxiety issues she has been struggling with on lockdown.



"I know music has saved me, I mean it really saved me in my life but saved me recently having to be indoors and if you're like me you love exploring, love to walk, but because we're all staying in together this will be over soon hopefully (and) we can catch the last of the summer," she said.



"But this has proved that humans can be awesome and the fact that everyone has come together and shown such incredible kindness towards each other, and just following on social media just making each other laugh and making videos and making memes, it's the stuff that keeps us going and laughing.



"Watching funny stuff has helped me through this time. I can get quite anxious, actually I'm finding it really hard. Music has really helped - I've been listening to a lot of old music from the 40s and 50s."