99 year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball heading for Number 1 single

99 year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore who is currently capturing the nation’s hearts raising money for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden, has not only raised over £26m in recent days, but is now potentially on his way to an Official UK Number 1 single, according to new Official Charts Company data.



Captain Tom Moore has joined forces with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir on a cover of Gerry & The Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone. [100% of Captain Tom, Michael Ball and Decca Records’ proceeds from the single will be donated to Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk in aid of NHS Charities Together which supports the incredible NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients (Charity Registration No. 1186569)]



You’ll Never Walk Alone gets off to a flying start in this week’s Official Chart race, the highest new entry in pole position after 48 hours with just shy of 36,000 copies sold (predominantly downloads). Captain Tom’s debut single takes an early lead of 22,000 chart sales ahead of reigning Number 1, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (2).



While there is all still to play for in this week’s chart race, and The Weeknd expected to close the gap on the streaming front as the week progresses, if Captain Tom does maintain this early momentum through to Friday’s final whistle, he could be bringing home a debut Official UK Number 1 single just in time for his 100th birthday on 30 April.



A Top 10 debut could be on the cards for Britain’s Got Talent contestant and paediatric nurse Beth Porch. Her audition performance, original song You Taught Me What Love Is starts out as the second highest new entry of the week at Number 4. Proceeds from the single will be split equally between NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.



Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s I’m Ready kicks off its chart journey at Number 11 this week. The track is taken from Sam’s forthcoming third studio album which is being renamed and postponed to later this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Catapulting 52 places north is Dame Vera Lynn and Katherine Jenkins’ duet, We’ll Meet Again climbs from 72 into the midweek Top 20 at Number 20, also raising money for NHS Charities Together.



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.