NEWS Katy Perry heartbroken as beloved cat Kitty Purry dies Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry shared an emotional tribute to her late cat Kitty Purry, after the feline "completed her 9th life" and passed away.



The Never Worn White singer took to Instagram to share a gallery of snaps of her and her pet, as she mourned her death in a heartbreaking note.



"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many," she wrote.



"Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night," the singer added. "I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven.



"Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents."



The sad news comes after it was announced Katy and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter, together, with a source telling The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that the star is planning to honour her late grandmother with her daughter's moniker - naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann".



"It was Katy's grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today," the insider explained. "Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives."