NEWS Paul McCartney honours late mum with emotional tribute to healthcare workers Newsdesk Share with :







Paul McCartney remembered his late mum Mary as he thanked healthcare workers on the front lines amid the global Covid-19 crisis.



The Beatles rocker appeared on Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home special on Saturday, and revealed he had a "lot of time" for hospital frontline staff - as his mother was a nurse and midwife.



Speaking before his performance of Lady Madonna at his home, Paul said: "I'm very honoured to be part of this programme that celebrates healthcare workers."



"As this Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, let's tell our leaders we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all around the world," he continued. "My mother, Mary, was a nurse and midwife before and during World War II. I have a lot of time for healthcare workers. We love you, thank you."



Paul sadly lost his mum when he was 14 years old in 1956, after she passed away from an embolism following an operation for breast cancer.



Gaga, Celine Dion, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Maluma, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, and the Rolling Stones were among the other performers featured during the Together At Home special.