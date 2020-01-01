NEWS Niall Horan supports elderly in native Ireland with massive charity donation Newsdesk Share with :







Niall Horan has donated 100,000 Euros ($108,778, £86,990) to an Irish charity which is helping older people throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



The former One Direction star, 26, gifted the generous amount to the charity Alone, which will help provide vital assistance to older people during the ongoing public health crisis.



"It’s a real pleasure to help such a great cause," the Slow Hands hitmaker said.



"Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that Alone was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country," Niall added in a statement.



"With greater support, they will be able to reach so many more, always a priority but especially during this unprecedented crisis."



Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said of Niall's donation: "We are so grateful to Niall for his amazing donation which will make a huge difference to Alone and the older people we support, and we would like to thank him for his wonderful generosity."



"Our message throughout this period to every older person has been, 'You are not alone'," he added. "We would like to thank Niall for helping us to continue to make this a reality and support older people across Ireland."



Niall is keeping himself busy in isolation, admitting in a recent interview that pal Ed Sheeran has inspired him to a write song a day during the coronavirus lockdown.