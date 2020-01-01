NEWS Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public service announcement Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce made a surprise appearance during Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home special to speak about the way coronavirus is affecting African Americans.



The Halo hitmaker hadn't been included on the announced line-up for the virtual event on Saturday night, but in a powerful video message she spoke about the key workers helping to keep the country going - many of whom are African Americans.



“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes,” she said. ”Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.



"To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”



Addressing how the number of African Americans on the front lines makes them at high risk of contracting the virus, she added: “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.



“Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report in my home city, Houston, Texas, showed that of Covid-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 per cent of fatal cases are African American."



The Formation star pleaded: “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.”