NEWS Lady Gaga gave fans 'permission' to smile during her appearance on 'One World: Together At Home' Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old singer - who helped to curate the star-studded event - reminded fans of the need to continue to enjoy themselves, despite the coronavirus pandemic.



Gaga - who performed a rendition of the track 'Smile' during the virtual concert - said: "Today I'm so happy that we are one world, together at home. I feel very honoured to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 and raising money for the Solidarity Response Fund.



"I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now.



"I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I'm also thinking of all of you that are at home, who are wondering when this is all going to be different.



"What I'd like to do for you tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment ... Smile."



'One World: Together At Home' has already raised more than $35 million in support of the coronavirus fight.



The event featured appearances from a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sir Elton John and Sarah Jessica Parker.



Meanwhile, Gaga previously described 'One World: Together At Home' as a "love letter".



The chart-topping star thanked people for their support during an emotional Instagram Live video.



She said: "I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.



"I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other."