Sharon Osbourne defends plastic surgery after undergoing her fourth facelift

The 67-year-old star has always been open about her various surgeries and insisted there is nothing wrong with changing your appearance if you can afford it.



Speaking to Watch magazine, Sharon explained: "People ask me about plastic surgery, and you know what? If you're not happy with the way you look and you have the money, change it! What's the big deal?



"As long as you don't look like you sucked on something to make your lips big, there's nothing wrong with it."



However, Sharon previously admitted she was in agony after having her fourth facelift last year.



Sharon said: "It hurts! When people say it doesn't hurt, believe me it hurts.



"[Sharon's daughter] Kelly told me that when I came out from surgery, I was going, 'Help me, help me!'"



And Sharon has also revealed that although she is happy with the results of her surgery, she thinks it is hard to get a good facelift these days.



She said: "It's just that it's so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there's very few, really good surgeons and there's so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you're gonna get a dud."



Sharon also believes some "people's bone structure" doesn't respond well to the procedure, while others just want to make too many alterations to their appearances.



She added: "I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work."



The former 'X Factor' judge - who also has Jack and Aimee with her husband Ozzy Osbourne - also insisted her facelift had simply "refreshed" her appearance.



She said: "It's not a new look. I mean, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I'm going and just having a refresh. Like I've had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed."