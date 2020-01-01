NEWS Sam Smith turned to dating apps in panic during first two weeks of lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Smith turned to dating apps during the first two weeks of lockdown after they panicked about being single.



The 27-year-old singer is currently quarantining at home in the UK with their sister and admitted they freaked out about their single status when the Covid-19 lockdown was first introduced.



Speaking to Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield on Capital Breakfast, Sam explained: "For the first two weeks I was like 'oh my god I'm single, I need to like…'. I went on this dating thing and it was the worst!



"And then you get attached to guys, and then you're forming quarantine relationships over the phone, it's a dangerous path…



"It is a little bit [difficult], it's just not going to work right now!"



Meanwhile, Sam also responded to criticism after they shared pictures of themselves having a quarantine meltdown on the steps of their lavish mansion after lockdown restrictions were first introduced in the UK, in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.



In an interview with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, Sam said: "It was six weeks ago I posted a picture and everyone else was posting pictures, it was probably bad timing of me, but I use my social media as if it's just my friends on it.



"I posted with my humour and stuff, but it just didn't get picked up very well, but I didn't mean any malice by it at all.

"You know me, I'm always sharing all of my feelings all the time and trying to be as human as possible but sometimes maybe people can read it wrongly but that wasn't really meaning it in a malicious or nasty way, I was just trying to be myself."



