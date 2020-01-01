Kelly Rowland urging women to 'stop seeking approval'

Kelly Rowland has urged women to stop seeking the approval of others in her new single Coffee.

The former Destiny's Child star dropped the new track on Friday, and in its video, the hitmaker calls on women to be unapologetic.

Discussing the concept behind the visual, Kelly told Essence: "I want to celebrate the women in video - every shade, every coffee colour, every curve, every essence and what they gave me.

"My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality (and put it in) a God perspective, in a way where you don't have to get any approval from anybody else."

"Sometimes when women stand in our own sexuality, without approval from any external source, I think that there comes a different perspective, a different outlook, a different feeling, and usually we don't even realise we're doing it," the 39-year-old added. "But I think society has kind of made it that way, especially with the Black woman."

Coffee is the first tune to be taken from Kelly's upcoming fifth studio album - her first since 2013's Talk a Good Game.