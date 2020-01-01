NEWS John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have splashed out over $5 million on a new house Newsdesk Share with :







The couple - who have children Luna, four, and Miles, 23 months, together - have splurged $5.1 million on a 3,440 sq. ft abode that is situated very close to their current home in Beverly Hills.



Work on the "organic modern" property has just been complete and the wood and glass building features a Smart Home system to control the home's lights, audio and cameras from afar , while the luxury kitchen - which joins onto a spacious living room - boasts high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop.



According to Dirt, there is a small backyard featuring a plunge pool with attached spa, a grass lawn and covered loggias for outdoor dining, and there are also floating upstairs gardens with a built-in irrigation system.



The house includes four bedrooms - including a master suite with a private balcony - and four bathrooms but it's unclear if and when the famous family are planning to move into it, or if they have bought it for other purposes.



Meanwhile, John recently admitted his kids' upbringing is very different to his own and he's doing his best to make sure they're not spoiled.



He said: "They're growing up in a very rarefied space, one that I don't have an experience dealing with as a child. I always try to figure out a way to make sure they're not a**holes."



The 'All of Me' hitmaker has experienced touring both on his own as a bachelor as well as with his family and is excited for the kids to join him on tour as he likes seeing the "world through their eyes".



He added: "I've toured through the different phases of my life, [from] being a bachelor in my mid-twenties, to being a forty-year-old husband with two young kids. I love bringing the family along and I'm excited to have them with me on the tour bus. It's fun to see the world through their eyes."#