Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers join John Krasinski for online prom party

Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers joined 'prom DJ' John Krasinski for the actor's Friday night YouTube special.

The Office star hosted an online at-home prom party, during which he played records and chatted with surprise guests, dressed in a tuxedo.

After introducing his former castmate Rainn Wilson, the pair was joined by the Jonas Brothers, who performed a split screen version of Sucker from their homes.

Chance the Rapper also made an appearance during the 30-minute event, which was watched by more than 200,000 people, while Eilish performed her hit Bad Guy with her brother, Finneas, and confessed she'd never gone to a proper prom.

At the end of the show, Krasinski confessed his confidence was a facade, adding, "This was the absolute scariest thing I've done in my career."

He then advised viewers to check out DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live show, which served as an after-party.