Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers join John Krasinski for online prom party

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers joined 'prom DJ' John Krasinski for the actor's Friday night YouTube special.
The Office star hosted an online at-home prom party, during which he played records and chatted with surprise guests, dressed in a tuxedo.
After introducing his former castmate Rainn Wilson, the pair was joined by the Jonas Brothers, who performed a split screen version of Sucker from their homes.
Chance the Rapper also made an appearance during the 30-minute event, which was watched by more than 200,000 people, while Eilish performed her hit Bad Guy with her brother, Finneas, and confessed she'd never gone to a proper prom.
At the end of the show, Krasinski confessed his confidence was a facade, adding, "This was the absolute scariest thing I've done in my career."
He then advised viewers to check out DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live show, which served as an after-party.