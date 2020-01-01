Sinead O'Connor falls out with Irish fighter Conor McGregor over Twitter call for action

Sinead O'Connor and fighter Conor McGregor have launched into a war of words after the singer called the Irishman a racist.

The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker took aim at Conor on Twitter earlier this week after he urged Irish natives to fill the farming job vacancies required to save the country's harvest, and prevent officials from calling on help from overseas during the coronavirus crisis.

"Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING. I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry...," McGregor tweeted on Wednesday. "Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command."

O'Connor was quick to respond, writing: "Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say 'the chains of command?' Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command?"

She didn't wait for a reply and ripped into the UFC fighter, accusing McGregor of racism and "sounding like a slave owner".

"Are you on something because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year," she raged. "I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f**k racist s**t you been swallowing (sic)? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist.

"If you think you're helping Irish people by stoking xenophobia, you seriously need help yourself... This 'chain of all command remark' is dangerous. You ought withdraw it (sic)."

Conor eventually replied insisting his comments had "nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants", adding: "At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever."

"shut gob would be better," the outspoken singer shot back, later adding: "Man, I just get p**sed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gas lighting excuses. Saying they aren't xenophobic when they clearly are."

The rift between McGregor and O'Connor is a surprise to many, as the UFC star prepares for fights by listening to her version of The Foggy Dew and she has often supported him in the past.