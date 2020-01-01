Taylor Swift cancels summer Lover Fest concerts and all shows for 2020

Taylor Swift has scrapped her Lover Fest shows and all 2020 live appearances and performances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were hoping Swift's sold out shows in Los Angeles and Massachusetts in July would survive the lockdown, but the singer has now decided that all her shows around the world should be axed, weeks after her headlining slot at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. was cancelled.

"Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority," a statement reads. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.

"The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year...

"Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future."

And Taylor has tweeted the news to fans and followers, writing: "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."