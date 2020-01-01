Emma Thompson and Paul McCartney thank British medical staff in charity publication

Celebrities including Emma Thompson and Paul McCartney have written messages of thanks to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) for a new charity publication.

Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You has been curated by This Is Going To Hurt author and former doctor Adam Kay and will feature stories involving the NHS and messages thanking frontline workers for their efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Every single one of us owes so much to the NHS," McCartney said of the book, which will raise funds for NHS Charities Together and The Lullaby Trust, reported the BBC. "It is our single greatest achievement as a nation, always there for us and never more so than now."

Kay noted the project was "conceived barely a week ago," and admitted he's been "blown away" by the number of high-profile people willing to volunteer their stories, like Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais, Michael Palin, Dawn French, Graham Norton, Emilia Clarke, and Louis Theroux.

"I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day," he commented.

Trevor McDonald, David Jason, Joanna Lumley, and Peter Kay have also contributed to the collection, which will be released on 9 July.