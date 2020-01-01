James McAvoy and KT Tunstall to perform during Scottish fundraiser

James McAvoy and KT Tunstall are among a host of Scottish stars teaming up for a night of music, literature, and poetry to raise funds to provide masks to Scottish healthcare workers.

The pair will join other famous names including author Ian Rankin, CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, and actors Jack Lowden, Martin Compston, Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, and Peter Mullan in performing during the For the Love of Scotland livestreamed event on Wednesday.

TV presenter Edith Bowman, who will host and helped organise the virtual event, said in a statement: "As the weeks have been passing, more and more I've been working out how I can do something to help."

She went on to explain that she was inspired by a fundraiser featuring Welsh stars and spoke to Professor Jill Beech of the University of Dundee about her Masks for Scotland campaign, which aims to raise $250,000 (£200,000) to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for Scottish medical staff fighting the coronavirus.

Describing the event, Edith added: "For the Love Of Scotland will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks, featuring both plenty of well-known faces and members of the public.

"I can't begin to explain how grateful I am to all the people who are helping us out and giving up their time. Now we just have to do it!"

The show will air from 6pm to 9pm BST on the Gigs in Scotland Facebook page on 22 April.