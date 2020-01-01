NEWS The Weeknd notches up eighth week atop the singles chart Newsdesk Share with :







There’s no stopping The Weeknd right now as Blinding Lights scores an eighth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The track, taken from his chart-topping album After Hours, holds off competition from Saint Jhn’s Roses (2), and Drake’s latest single Toosie Slide (3) to notch up another week at the summit.



Blinding Lights, which is currently the UK’s biggest song of 2020, racked up another 78,000 chart sales this week, including 8.6 million streams.



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa extends the rarely seen feat of having three songs in the Top 10 for a third week running, with Physical at 4, Don’t Start Now at 5 and Break My Heart at 10. She’s only the second female artist to achieve this after Ruby Murray in 1955.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Lil Mosey’s viral smash Blueberry Faygo climbs into the Top 10 for the first time, up two places to Number 9.



Further down, there are big climbs this week for Flowers by Burton-born DJ Nathan Dawe, up seven places to Number 16, Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage surges five spots to Number 17, and Jax Jones & Martin Solveig’s Tequila ft. Raye zooms 11 places to Number 21.



Two songs make their Top 40 debut this week: Rover by London artists S1mba ft. DTG vaults 25 places to Number 23, and viral sensation Sketchers by YouTuber DripReport climbs eight spots to 39. The 1 minute 46 second song is a huge hit on TikTok, with over 2 million videos created using the track.



Finally, a new version of Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again with Katherine Jenkins debuts inside the Top 100 at Number 72 and is the week's best-selling song based on downloads only. Money raised from the release, inspired by the Queen’s address to the nation earlier this month, goes to NHS Charities Together to help provide food, mental health care and car parking for staff working on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic.