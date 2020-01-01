NEWS The Strokes land this week’s highest new album as Dua Lipa holds top spot Newsdesk Share with :







The Strokes land highest new entry of the week on the Official Albums Chart, while Dua Lipa celebrates a second week at Number 1 with Future Nostalgia.



Dua Lipa’s second album, which climbed to Number 1 last week, comfortably keeps its place at the top, finishing 3,500 chart sales ahead of its closest competitor, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2).



New York rockers The Strokes score the week’s highest new entry with their sixth studio album The New Abnormal, landing at Number 3 to become their fifth Top 5. Close behind at Number 4 is Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez with The New Toronto 3 - his highest charting album in the UK to date.



Elsewhere, the posthumous debut album from UK rapper Cadet, The Rated Legend, debuts at Number 13. The release features contributions from many of his contemporaries including Cadet’s cousin Krept, who executive-produced the album, plus Chip, Tion Wayne and Young Adz.



Finally, Laura Marling’s latest album Song For Our Daughter, available to download and stream only, enters at Number 22 to mark her sixth UK Top 40, and Selena Gomez rebounds 32 places to Number 26 with Rare following the release of its deluxe edition.