Pop Smoke's manager working on finishing documentary the late rapper started

The rising Brooklyn drill star tragically died, aged 20, after he was shot dead in February at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house.



And just two weeks prior to his passing, Pop announced the project was in the works and would show how him and his fellow drill stars were wrongly targeted by police.



He said: "I'm gonna put out a movie or a documentary.

"I'm gonna make that sh*t about me.



"Walk 'em through where I used to live, where I used to be at, and why they look at me the way they look.



"I'm gonna show you why they don't like that - what they don't like.

"Let's see if you have the same feedback that they have.

"Let's see if you would want me to be banned and want me to not perform. "I doubt you will.

"All this good music being recorded, and you want to put it on hold? You don't want people to hear it?"



Now, his manager, Steven Victor, has vowed to complete the film and his posthumous album, which 50 Cent is executive producing.



The Victor Victor label owner told Complex: "I'm working really, really hard on this Pop Smoke album. And I'm working on a documentary for him, too. And his foundation.



"I'm just really focused on making this [Victor Victor] label like the next Jimmy Iovine and Interscope."



50 Cent recently revealed he's working on the record and even reached out to fellow rappers Drake and Roddy Ricch to get them involved.



Alongside two snaps of himself outside and inside his private jet, the rapper - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - wrote on Instagram: "i'm on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i'm gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)"



And in a separate post he shared a picture of himself and Roddy, and added in the caption: "Tell @roddyricch i'm looking for him, i need him on Pop album. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife #starzgettheapp (sic)"



Roddy then responded with the shaking hand emoji and said: "Say less."



Curtis then followed up the post and this time tagged 'God's Plan' hitmaker Drake.



He wrote: "see i got @roddyricch on deck, this s*** gonna be stupid @champagnepapi where you at *****, don't start acting light skinned on us. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)"



Just days before his death, Pop had released the LP 'Meet the Woo 2'.