Rolling Stones join Lady Gaga's Together At Home concert

The Rolling Stones will perform during Lady Gaga's star-studded One World: Together At Home concert this weekend.

Gaga is curating Saturday's two-hour global TV special, arranged in partnership with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, and has already secured remote appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Jennifer Lopez, among many others.

And on Friday, the Stones were added as last-minute additions to the bill, announcing their participation on Twitter.

"The Rolling Stones will be joining One World: #TogetherAtHome with @GlblCtzn and @WHO - Tune in tomorrow at 8pm ET, for this special broadcast event to honour healthcare workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 pandemic," a tweet from the band reads.

The gig, hosted by comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, will air simultaneously across the main U.S. TV networks from 8pm EST, and be livestreamed on various digital platforms, as well as the Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook pages.

In the U.K., the BBC will broadcast a highlights show on Sunday - which will feature additional performances by British acts Little Mix, Tom Jones, and Rag 'N' Bone Man.

The U.S. event will also feature the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, and Jessie J.

Gaga has already helped to raise over $35 million (£28 million) for coronavirus relief efforts from corporations and donors, meaning fans have been asked to just "celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers" during the telethon rather than make donations at a time when many are struggling with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.