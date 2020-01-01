Kesha and Adam Lambert line up for GLAAD charity livestream

Kesha, Adam Lambert, Sharon Stone, and Matt Bomer are among the stars throwing their support behind an upcoming digital GLAAD fundraising event.

Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone will take place online on April 26, with performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, and appearances by Stone, Lambert, Bomer, Bebe Rexha, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Eichner, Sean Hayes, Kathy Griffin, and Tatiana Maslany, among many others.

The show, organised by actor/producer Erich Bergen with GLAAD officials, is aimed at highlighting the LGBTQ community members' response to the coronavirus pandemic, and sharing messages of acceptance to those in isolation, while also raising cash to support CenterLink community centres.

In a statement, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shares, "At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance.

"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."

Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone will stream live at 8pm EST on 26 April via GLAAD's YouTube