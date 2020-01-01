NEWS Paris Jackson is set to play Jesus Christ in a new indie film Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old daughter of the late musical icon Michael Jackson has landed a new film role in an indie movie called ‘Habit’, which will see her play the religious figure alongside Bella Thorne.



‘Habit’ was written by Suki Kaiser - who developed the script from a story she wrote alongside Janell Shirtcliff and Libby Mintz - and directed by Janell Shirtcliff, and filming on the project has already wrapped.



The film follows Bella Thorne as a street-smart girl with a Jesus fetish, who ends up in a spot of bother which sees her masquerade as a nun after a drug deal turns violent.



As well as Jackson and Thorne, musicians including Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart, as well as model Andreja Pejic, are all set to star in the feature, which has not yet been given a release date.



Speaking to Fox News, producer Donovan Leitch explained: "We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack.”



Leitch is producing alongside Ho, Michael Suppes, Chris Pak Yu Mung, Chan Pang Chun, Damon Lawner, and Mintz.



Executive producers are Thorne, Kaiser, Cassian Elwes, David Unger, Will French, Adam Edelman, Conroy Chan, Paul Miloknay, and Voltage Pictures’ Nicolas Chartier.



Elevated Films represents the US rights to the project.



Meanwhile, the new role comes as Paris Jackson - who’s mother is Debbie Rowe - has also appeared in 2018 movie ‘Gringo’, and held roles in TV shows including ‘Star’ in seasons one and two, and an episode of ‘Scream’ in 2019.