Noah Cyrus 'hid from the world' due to sister Miley's fame

Noah Cyrus wanted to "hide from the world" after getting teased and bullied due to her sister Miley Cyrus’s fame.

In an interview for Tmrw magazine, the singer said that she used to hide whenever people approached her - in person or online - to talk about or troll her over her famous sibling.

"Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she told the publication. "That's going to really f**k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f**king even matter to the population-for them to not even know your name."

Explaining how she hid in her bedroom in the dark to avoid mean comments, Noah, whose dad is country star Billy Ray Cyrus, insisted that she worries about others feeling the same way - whatever their reasons.

"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl," the 20-year-old stated. "So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing - especially at the age I was at - there are so many more people out there. I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up."

The star then went into detail about how online abuse and comments made her feel.

"I think what's weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings or that whatever they say about you couldn't possibly make its way to you or hurt you," she added. "There's no mercy from people who see you only as public. I would say what bothers me the most is that people think that they can just say whatever the f**k they want, and it doesn't really have a consequence to it or it doesn't affect anything 'cause it's said over the Internet.

"There's so much power to the Internet. Whether you're well-known or not, it still f**king hurts somebody so bad to read the s**t that I've been reading since I was so young. So many people get that every day, and it's so f**ked up, man."