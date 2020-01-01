NEWS Boy George asks fans to pray for his mum following hospitalisation Newsdesk Share with :







Boy George asked fans to pray for his "beautiful" mum Dinah O'Dowd after she was hospitalised on Thursday.



While medical experts have yet to determine if Dinah's health issues are centred on her heart or lungs, the singer said doctors "won't resuscitate if things go wrong".



She is not believed to have contracted Covid-19.



Taking to Twitter, the Culture Club star, real name George O'Dowd, wrote: "My beautiful mum is in the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Woolwich (London). A problem with her heart or lungs.



"She’s stable but they have said they won’t resuscitate her if things go wrong?" he added. "Apparently, it won’t work? How can they know. Please pray!"



George has four brothers and one sister. His father Gerry died in 2004.



The 58-year-old is known to be particularly close to his mum, and previously praised her for providing him with "stability" and "reliability" during an interview with Britain's The Guardian.