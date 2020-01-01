Thom Yorke reschedules U.S. tour as Radiohead practice social distancing

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has rescheduled his spring tour of North America until autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The No Surprises hitmaker's Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour will now kick off on 28 September in Washington, D.C., and extend through October, according to a post on his Instagram page.

Radiohead's guitarist Ed O'Brien recently revealed that the band is planning to start a "new chapter" as soon as they complete their current solo commitments - and have been chatting to each other online from their homes during the U.K.'s Covid-19 lockdown.

"We're an ongoing band and have online meetings - there was a Zoom call recently," he told Britain's NME website. "We're talking about stuff, but for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing. When it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will."

Referencing their earlier albums, O’Brien added: "We've had different chapters in Radiohead life. Up until the end of OK Computer was one chapter; Kid A through to A Moon Shaped Pool was another chapter. We've sort of drawn a line now and are wondering what the next chapter will be. That's what we'll figure out next."