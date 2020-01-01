NEWS Michael Buble's rep slams 'failed cyber bullying effort' after video sparks concern Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Buble's representative has labelled the controversy surrounding a video showing the singer nudging his wife with his elbow during an Instagram Live chat to be a "failed effort of cyber bullying".



The Canadian crooner recently appeared alongside Luisana Lopilato on the social media site to chat to fans, with many left concerned when he appeared to interrupt and then grab her at one point - in a clip which has since gone viral.



Luisana took to Twitter to respond to concerned followers, insisting her marriage is in great shape and she remains deeply in love with her husband, and now, a spokesperson for the Feeling Good star has also hit out at the speculation.



"Anyone who watches them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love,” the rep told E! News, adding that the allegations are “a failed effort of cyber bullying” against the couple.



Buble has not yet responded to the controversy himself.