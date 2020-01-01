Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre

Actor and singer Harry Connick, Jr. has been left with a "very heavy heart" following the death of his mother-in-law, noted sculptor Glenna Goodacre.

Goodacre passed away from natural causes at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, aged 80.

Connick, Jr., who is married to Glenna's model daughter, Jill, shared the sad news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday as he posted pictures of the late artist, alongside shots of her "most incredible" works.

"i write this with a very heavy heart," he wrote in the caption. "jill's mom, glenna goodacre, died last night.

"jilly says, 'i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor (sic)'."

The Will & Grace star went on to share his admiration for Glenna, adding: "glenna was a great hero of mine, too - she personified strength and resolve. i've loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart (sic)."

"please pray for my jilly and her family," he added. "thank y'all so much (sic)..."

Goodacre was known for her work on the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while she also created a standing portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, displayed at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

In addition, she was renowned for designing the Sacagawea golden dollar coin, which was first minted in 2000.

Goodacre was presented with the Texas Medal of Arts in 2003, the same year she was inducted into her native state's National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.