NEWS Dua Lipa feels closer to fans after releasing album during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa decision to release her new album during the coronavirus pandemic has brought her closer to her fans.



The singer decided not to delay Future Nostalgia, sticking to the April 4 release date she initially planned, and Dua now believes showing her vulnerable side to listeners during these difficult times was a good choice.



"This is me going into my celestial beliefs, but it was like, 'OK, this is just how it's meant to be'," she tells Elle. "And I am really grateful that the music is out.



"The way I write my music, I'm always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable. And I feel now more than ever that it's brought me closer to my listeners. I think it's important to talk about your emotions and to be vulnerable and to show that you're human."



The 24 year old has been embracing her downtime amid the lockdown, revealing she and boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, have been binging shows and films.



"Oh my God, I've watched so many shows - Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant... and lots of movies, too," she shares, adding she and Anwar have also been cooking up a storm, trying to find the upside to the current situation.



"It's about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we've never done before." she adds. "Of course Anwar misses his family, and soon we'll hopefully get to go back and see them... but now that we get all this extra time, we're just making the most of it. And that's been really nice. We're trying to see the bright side."