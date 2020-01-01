NEWS Jesy Nelson fuels Little Mix and Anne-Marie collaboration rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Jesy Nelson has hinted Little Mix may collaborate with Anne-Marie on new music.



The 28-year-old appeared on blogger Perry O'Bree's Instagram Live broadcast on Tuesday night to discuss the girls' new tune, Break Up Song, and upcoming album.



During the chat, super fan Perry couldn't resist asking Jesy about the speculation that they're going to be teaming up with Anne-Marie for a track on the record.



"Anne-Marie - We absolutely love her. She’s our girl, we’ve got a little WhatsApp group with her, and we definitely, definitely want to work with her," she gushed, adding that the group chat is called "fifth member".



"Listen, we absolutely love her. If it happens, which fingers crossed it will, I think it will be one of our best collaborations."



Perry also asked Jesy about the rumours that they will be collaborating with Ariana Grande, which the star shot down - but not before revealing working with the God Is a Woman hitmaker would be a dream come true.



"With Ariana, that’s obviously a dream. I feel like... yeah, that’s literally a dream of ours, we would literally love it to happen. But there’s no talks at the moment with Ariana," Jesy insisted.