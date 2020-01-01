NEWS Liam Gallagher among artists donating to the NHS FEST music raffle Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher is among those donating to the NHS FEST music raffle to raise funds for the National Health Service (NHS).



The 'Shockwave' hitmaker's manager Ben Pomphrett has set up the music raffle on behalf of the new charity drive Help Our NHS, which aims to benefit frontline staff of the UK’s health service during the coronavirus pandemic, as they battle to save the lives of those infected.



NHS FEST - which was set up with the support from The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice - is a music raffle featuring prizes and memorabilia donated by several artists and companies, including Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, Lewis Capaldi, New Order, and Sam Fender.



Fans can enter the raffle by visiting www.nhsfest.co.uk, where they will be able to click on an artist’s name to direct them to a page which details the prizes on offer and allows them to enter the raffle.



All tickets are priced at £5 each, with money raised from the charitable raffle going to Help Our NHS, to provide funding for medical staff.



Liam, 47, is one of the biggest donors, with fans who enter his raffle having the chance to bag a pair of extremely rare signed adidas LG Spezial trainers - of which there are only six pairs in existence - as well as tickets for future gigs, a signed Pretty Green parka, and a signed tambourine.



Event organisers Live Nation have also donated to the cause, with winners of their raffle taking home a pair of Golden Tickets, which allow entry to all Live Nation UK shows and festivals throughout 2021.



And hit TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’ will be offering the chance to visit the set during the filming of season six, as well as tickets to Peaky Blinders Festival.



The NHS FEST website also offers two further methods for fans to support the initiative, including a crowdfunding page for people who wish to donate a little extra.



Those who want to show their support in a more tangible way can also purchase some festival-style merchandise.

NHS FEST opened on Tuesday (14.04.20), and closes on Friday (17.04.20) at 6pm.