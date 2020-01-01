Pink making homemade soup for charity after recovering from coronavirus

Pink has been keeping busy during lockdown by cooking up batches of soup to distribute to people in need.

The singer, who recently went public with her battle with Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off a collection of containers filled with a variety of hot soups, each listed with the full ingredients.

"It is my absolute pleasure to cook for you," Pink captioned the snap, before encouraging followers to help the hungry by following her lead during the coronavirus pandemic. "Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks. Best soup I ever made."

Pink then revealed the tubs had been labelled incorrectly, as she had accidentally listed the dates as March instead of April.

"I wrote 3/20. Because I lost a month somehow," the 40-year-old confessed. "Whoops."

Pink only recently bounced back from the coronavirus, which had caused both her and her three-year-old son, Jameson, to fall ill.

On Monday, her husband Carey Hart shared details about the terrifying ordeal, calling the period "intense".

Appearing via phone on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, the motocross rider said, "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people (sic)."

"My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma," he added of the star's pre-existing condition. "It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Pink and Jameson both recovered from Covid-19 by early April.