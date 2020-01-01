Demi Lovato: 'Selena Gomez and I were never great friends, but I love Miley and Ariana'

Demi Lovato has lost touch with Selena Gomez, revealing she never considered her a true friend.

The pop star admits she never really felt close to her fellow former Disney Channel darling, Selena, even though they worked together as children on the show Barney & Friends before finding success with their own programmes on the popular network.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them, but I'm not friends with her," Demi tells Harper's Bazaar. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

But she'll always consider Miley Cyrus a pal, calling the Wrecking Ball singer "awesome" and adding, "I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

Demi has also forged a new friendship with Ariana Grande, with whom she now shares a manager - Scooter Braun.

"I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it's hard to find," Demi explains. "Two women who are in a competitive industry - the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that. I always long for friendships with women. I think it's so sacred."

Talking of female friends, Demi reveals she can see herself settling down and starting a family with a woman.

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don't say, 'I'm looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with'," Lovato explains. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman... So I don't know what my future will look like, and I'm open to anything.

"People always ask me, 'What's your type?' And I'm like, 'Have you seen my history?' There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, 'I only date attractive people'. But I don't."