Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanks her boyfriend for 'putting up' with her amid coronavirus lockdown

The 28-year-old pop singer is currently in quarantine with her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray, and Leigh-Anne has admitted she's been a "moody b***h" during the pandemic.



Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple at home, the Little Mix star - who has been dating Andre since 2016 - wrote on Instagram: "I've been a moody b***h lately with this whole quarantine thing I'm not going to lie... thank you @andregray_ for putting up with my face all day every day.. (sic)"



Despite this, Leigh-Anne recently claimed she's still got plenty going on in her life during the lockdown.



Asked about what she's currently up to, she shared: "Lots of cooking. Just TikTok. It's so good. I feel like it's for fun ... oh God it's addictive. I'm tired from doing it ['Break Up Song' dance], it's so fun to do. I get a sweat on.



"But can I just say, though, I feel like when we all get lives again, we're not going to go on TikTok anymore. It's so time consuming."



Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall - Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate - revealed she's been spending her time watching 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.



The pop star admitted to being baffled by the Netflix documentary, which centres on the life of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic.



Jade shared: "I've been keeping quite busy actually.



"I'm here with some friends, so we've been watching Netflix, watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix. It is the weirdest thing. I didn't think it was real at first. I can't believe it's real life but anyways, I've been watching that.



"Doing a bit of Lego, a bit of cleaning and all the good stuff."