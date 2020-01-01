Lady Gaga implores world leaders to donate to coronavirus research funds

Lady Gaga has called on world leaders including European Union (EU) Chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to donate to coronavirus research funds.

The Stupid Love singer is seeking donations for Gavi, the organisation that helps vaccinate children worldwide against deadly infectious diseases, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) - in a bid to find a cure for the coronavirus.

"President @vonderleyen — as a doctor you know that disease doesn't know borders. Thanks for stepping up on @UN and bilateral #COVID19 help. We need your leadership on the lifesaving work of @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi," she tweeted von der Leyen. "We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens."

Reaching out to Trudeau, the Paparazzi star wrote: "Thanks for funding @CEPIvaccines, the @UN appeal, and for all Flag of Canada is doing to stop #COVID19 and #PlankTheCurve.

"Will Canada give new funds to @Gavi to deliver vaccines and save lives in the poorest countries?"

And she implored French President Emmanuel Macron: "Last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @UN, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi."

As the world remains in lockdown amid the pandemic, the Oscar winner has been working on her One World: Together at Home concert, which will be presented by U.S. late-night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, and include performances from acts including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban.

While the show is not a fundraiser, Gaga has raised over $35 million (£28 million) for Covid-19 relief efforts in just one week while planning the TV spectacle, which will be staged in partnership with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on 18 April.