Lindsay Lohan keen to make a 'fun album that people can dance to'

Lindsay Lohan is hoping her new album will help to lift people's moods when it's released later this year.

The Mean Girls star is trying her luck as a singer once again, after signing a new deal with Casablanca Records in 2019. She dropped her new single Back to Me earlier this month, and opened up about the inspirations for the album during a chat with the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

"It has a lot of memories from my life in California, and a remembrance of things I saw and felt in my life when I was in my early twenties," she explained. "The other tracks on the album are going to be uplifting and fun. The goal for me is to have a fun album that we can dance to.

"Music is a way of personal expression and a way to connect with my fans on a different level. I love to dance, and I love listening to music - it felt like the right time."

Several of the tracks on the album will be released as singles, with accompanying music videos, although everything is on hold right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lindsay has been keeping herself busy with exercising, cooking, reading, and watching TV during the lockdown period, and also revealed her thoughts on the health crisis.

"(The pandemic) is God's way of telling us to be less careless to our universe and each other," the 33-year-old mused. "We need to unite more and be more caring to one another. Appreciate the simple things in life. Live more in gratitude."